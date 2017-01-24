Special to the News AEP Texas has selected the City of San Benito as the site of its new service center that will serve the east end of the company’s Rio Grande Valley District. The new service center, which will be located off of US Highway Business 77 near the former municipal airport, will house …
Jan 24 2017
Over a dozen former MLB players to hold training camp in San Benito
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] The City of San Benito may be known for many things, both favorable and unfavorable, but as for the citizens of San Benito, there is no debating they are some of the most genuine and caring people in the entire State of Texas. Perhaps no action has warranted …
Jan 20 2017
Joe D.Gonzalez resigns from City Commission, plans to run for School Board
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Another seat on the City Commission has just opened up. San Benito City Commissioner Joe D. Gonzalez has officially submitted his letter of resignation to the City of San Benito, effective at the end of today, Friday January 20. According to Gonzalez, the reason for his resignation is his …
Jan 16 2017
Texas Board of Nursing to close TSC ADN program
The Texas Board of Nursing (TBN) will close the Texas Southmost College (TSC) Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program at the conclusion of the spring 2017 semester. “Nursing programs are required to maintain a state nursing exam pass rate of 80 percent, and TSC has failed to meet the 80 percent standard since reopening as an …
Jan 12 2017
Art Rodriguez chosen as new City Manager of Eagle Pass
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] After serving more than six years as the Assistant City Manager of San Benito, it appears Art Rodriguez is on his way out of the Resaca City. On January 3, the City Council of Eagle Pass approved Rodriguez, by a 4-1 vote, to be the new City Manager for …
Jan 12 2017
Solving the water dilemma in the Resaca City
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Although the debacle has ended, the stress and worries that were brought to light by the recent malfunction of water plant 1 in San Benito still persist. As with most major issues, there are more questions than answers floating around, but it seems city officials have been impacted enough …
Jan 09 2017
City issued boil water alert after weekend water problems
Staff Report The City of San Benito has issued a boil water alert to all citizens as a preventive measure to ensure a quality water supply following a failure in the city’s water system, according to a press release from the City. According to city officials, the freezing temperatures over the weekend caused leaks in …
Jan 06 2017
The Guru behind the glasses: After just three years, Gomez has turned SB into the premier athletic department in the Valley
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] You can see the pride in his eyes as he speaks about the program he took control of nearly three full years ago – of course, that’s assuming you’re able to catch him without his trusty sunglasses. Either way, there is no denying that Greyhound Head Coach and Athletic …
Jan 05 2017
That’s the Spirit! 2009 SBHS graduate leads three All-American cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl in Florida
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Even before she was hired, Monika Longoria had a vision for the cheer team at Idea Brownville College Prep. There was just one problem – Idea Brownville didn’t have a cheer team. “That was definitely one of the things I talked about wanting to do when I first interviewed …
Jan 04 2017
PLAY BALL: SBYBSL regristration kicks off
By Luis Arreole III Special to the NEWS The San Benito Youth Baseball/Softball League is bringing is eager to kick off their 2017 season. Just two days into the new year, President of the SBYBSL, Omar Gonzales, began holding open registration for the 2017 Spring league. With last year’s season drawing in over 550 kids, …
