View full post

Vela Vaults to House Democratic Leadership

Special to the News WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appointed third-term Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, to the chamber’s leadership team. Vela’s appointment comes as Leader Pelosi seeks to refocus Congressional …

View full post

Welcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on Tuesday

Staff Report After four years of hard work and dedication, 13 students received recognition for one of the most prestigious academic honors possible. As members of the Superintendants Hi-5 list, these students ranked in the …

View full post

Four Additional Locally Transmitted Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron County

Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services announced today four additional locally transmitted Zika virus disease cases have been confirmed. All of the cases were identified as a result of the door-to-door surveillance activities …

View full post

A little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldier

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For Jeremiah Maldonado, the plan wasn’t always to join the military. In fact, up until the last few months of senior year, his family believed their son was destined …

View full post

Concert scheduled for Saturday in the park

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Nine separate musical acts will be coming together on Saturday, December 3 to put together a free concert for the community. The concert will be held at the Heavin …

Vela Vaults to House Democratic LeadershipWelcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on TuesdayFour Additional Locally Transmitted Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron CountyA little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldierConcert scheduled for Saturday in the park

Dec 28 2016

Vela Vaults to House Democratic Leadership

Categories:

Features, News

by

December 28, 2016

Rep Filemon Vela headshot-7-27-14

Special to the News WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appointed third-term Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, to the chamber’s leadership team. Vela’s appointment comes as Leader Pelosi seeks to refocus Congressional Democratic efforts in Washington. In tapping Vela, Pelosi expressed his role in efforts to reshape the House of Representatives Democratic …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/28/vela-vaults-to-house-democratic-leadership/

Dec 15 2016

Welcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on Tuesday

Categories:

Features, News

by

December 15, 2016

welcome

Staff Report After four years of hard work and dedication, 13 students received recognition for one of the most prestigious academic honors possible. As members of the Superintendants Hi-5 list, these students ranked in the top five percent of their class for every semester since their freshman year. Priscilla Esquivel, Rene Garcia, Christopher Guerrero, Elizabeth …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/15/welcome-to-the-hi-5-club-13-students-presented-hi-5-letterman-jackets-on-tuesday/

Dec 09 2016

Four Additional Locally Transmitted Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron County

Categories:

Features, News

by

December 9, 2016

Zika virus diagnosis. Stamp, stethoscope, syringe, blood test and pills on the clipboard with medical report. 3d illustration

Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services announced today four additional locally transmitted Zika virus disease cases have been confirmed. All of the cases were identified as a result of the door-to-door surveillance activities conducted by the department last week as a response to the first locally transmitted Zika virus disease case in Brownsville. …

Continue reading »

Tags: ,

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/09/four-additional-locally-transmitted-zika-virus-disease-cases-confirmed-in-cameron-county/

Dec 09 2016

A little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldier

Categories:

Features, News

by

December 9, 2016

11

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For Jeremiah Maldonado, the plan wasn’t always to join the military. In fact, up until the last few months of senior year, his family believed their son was destined for college. “When he was younger, he always talked about wanting to join the military, but we didn’t think it …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/09/a-little-home-cooking-mjms-club-bringing-christmas-to-san-benito-soldier/

Dec 02 2016

Concert scheduled for Saturday in the park

Categories:

News

by

December 2, 2016

14937247_1806651982937896_7291096053176608572_n

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Nine separate musical acts will be coming together on Saturday, December 3 to put together a free concert for the community. The concert will be held at the Heavin Amphitheatre starting at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. The concert, titled the “No Stress Show” is expected …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

2 comments

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/02/concert-scheduled-for-saturday-in-the-park/

Dec 01 2016

Swing for the fences… SBHS sophomore looking to raise money with home runs

Categories:

Features, News

by

December 1, 2016

15134489_1183166591762671_263316235_n

By Mark Madrio Special to the NEWS Nathaniel Garcia is not your typical 16-year-old high school student. In fact, according to his trainer and former professional baseball player Alejandro Martinez, Garcia is one of the most gifted athletes in the entire Valley. Garcia’s talents are so immense; he has been chosen to represent Texas in …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/01/swing-for-the-fences-sbhs-sophomore-looking-to-raise-money-with-home-runs/

Nov 29 2016

Greyhound player chosen for National competition

Categories:

News, Sports

by

November 29, 2016

img_3023

Special to the News   – ISAAC POPE, 16, of SAN BENITO, TEXAS was named an Offense-Defense All-American and invited to participate in the 11th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week festivities taking place at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, located on the beautiful D1 campus of Kennesaw State University in, Atlanta, GA! Pope, a DEFENSIVE BACK, WIDE …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/29/greyhound-player-chosen-for-national-competition/

Nov 22 2016

Galvan nabbed as first tamale contest judge

Categories:

Features, News

by

November 22, 2016

mg

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Well, believe it or not it’s finally that time of the year again. No, I’m not talking Thanksgiving or Christmas time, but something much bigger… Tamale contest time. That’s right, the eight annual “San Benito News Best Tamale in Town” contest has been scheduled for Friday, December 16 and …

Continue reading »

Tags: , , ,

1 comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/22/galvan-nabbed-as-first-tamale-contest-judge/

Nov 22 2016

Los Fresnos stays alive with 27-19 victory over Southwest

Categories:

News, Sports

by

November 22, 2016

img_5818

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For the second time in three years, the Los Fresnos Falcons are heading to the third round of the UIL state playoffs. Although missing out on their season goal of a third straight district title was a disappointment, it would appear the Falcons have gotten the last laugh as …

Continue reading »

Tags: , ,

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/22/los-fresnos-stays-alive-with-27-19-victory-over-southwest/

Nov 22 2016

Why we are, and will stay, a poor area

Categories:

News, Opinion

by

November 22, 2016

By Santiago Perez Special to the NEWS It’s been well documented that the Harlingen-Brownsville-San Benito area has been named as one of the poorest areas in the entire country. You can find it on the internet today. And I know exactly why. At every turn, the city leaders are giving away money to businesses so …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

4 comments

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/22/why-we-are-and-will-stay-a-poor-area/

Older posts «