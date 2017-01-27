View full post

Texas Historic Independence Celebration just weeks away

By Sierra Flores Special to the News Proud members of the Texas Historic Independence Celebration Association, or THICA, gathered Wednesday morning to enjoy coffee and to help bring life to Texas history. Jack Ayoub and …

View full post

Site selected for new AEP Texas service center in San Benito

Special to the News AEP Texas has selected the City of San Benito as the site of its new service center that will serve the east end of the company’s Rio Grande Valley District. The …

View full post

Over a dozen former MLB players to hold training camp in San Benito

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected]   The City of San Benito may be known for many things, both favorable and unfavorable, but as for the citizens of San Benito, there is no debating they …

View full post

Joe D.Gonzalez resigns from City Commission, plans to run for School Board

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Another seat on the City Commission has just opened up. San Benito City Commissioner Joe D. Gonzalez has officially submitted his letter of resignation to the City of San …

View full post

Texas Board of Nursing to close TSC ADN program

The Texas Board of Nursing (TBN) will close the Texas Southmost College (TSC) Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program at the conclusion of the spring 2017 semester. “Nursing programs are required to maintain a state nursing …

Texas Historic Independence Celebration just weeks awaySite selected for new AEP Texas service center in San BenitoOver a dozen former MLB players to hold training camp in San BenitoJoe D.Gonzalez resigns from City Commission, plans to run for School BoardTexas Board of Nursing to close TSC ADN program

Jan 27 2017

Texas Historic Independence Celebration just weeks away

Categories:

News

by

January 27, 2017

IMG_2580

By Sierra Flores Special to the News Proud members of the Texas Historic Independence Celebration Association, or THICA, gathered Wednesday morning to enjoy coffee and to help bring life to Texas history. Jack Ayoub and Wayne Powell, dressed with straw sweaters, cowboy hats, and deer skinned pouches; told the heroic stories of the 1836 Battle …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/27/texas-historic-independence-celebration-just-weeks-away/

Jan 24 2017

Site selected for new AEP Texas service center in San Benito

Categories:

News

by

January 24, 2017

th

Special to the News AEP Texas has selected the City of San Benito as the site of its new service center that will serve the east end of the company’s Rio Grande Valley District. The new service center, which will be located off of US Highway Business 77 near the former municipal airport, will house …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/24/site-selected-for-new-aep-texas-service-center-in-san-benito/

Jan 24 2017

Over a dozen former MLB players to hold training camp in San Benito

Categories:

Features, News

by

January 24, 2017

16231268_10211906007348349_464968600_o (1)

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected]   The City of San Benito may be known for many things, both favorable and unfavorable, but as for the citizens of San Benito, there is no debating they are some of the most genuine and caring people in the entire State of Texas. Perhaps no action has warranted …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/24/over-a-dozen-former-mlb-players-to-hold-training-camp-in-san-benito/

Jan 20 2017

Joe D.Gonzalez resigns from City Commission, plans to run for School Board

Categories:

News

by

January 20, 2017

joe d

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Another seat on the City Commission has just opened up. San Benito City Commissioner Joe D. Gonzalez has officially submitted his letter of resignation to the City of San Benito, effective at the end of today, Friday January 20. According to Gonzalez, the reason for his resignation is his …

Continue reading »

Tags:

2 comments

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/20/joe-d-gonzalez-resigns-from-city-commission-plans-to-run-for-school-board/

Jan 16 2017

Texas Board of Nursing to close TSC ADN program

Categories:

News

by

January 16, 2017

TSC Logo

The Texas Board of Nursing (TBN) will close the Texas Southmost College (TSC) Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program at the conclusion of the spring 2017 semester. “Nursing programs are required to maintain a state nursing exam pass rate of 80 percent, and TSC has failed to meet the 80 percent standard since reopening as an …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/16/texas-board-of-nursing-to-close-tsc-adn-program/

Jan 12 2017

Art Rodriguez chosen as new City Manager of Eagle Pass

Categories:

News

by

January 12, 2017

art rodriguez

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] After serving more than six years as the Assistant City Manager of San Benito, it appears Art Rodriguez is on his way out of the Resaca City. On January 3, the City Council of Eagle Pass approved Rodriguez, by a 4-1 vote, to be the new City Manager for …

Continue reading »

Tags: , ,

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/12/art-rodriguez-chosen-as-new-city-manager-of-eagle-pass/

Jan 12 2017

Solving the water dilemma in the Resaca City

Categories:

News

by

January 12, 2017

City of San Benito

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Although the debacle has ended, the stress and worries that were brought to light by the recent malfunction of water plant 1 in San Benito still persist. As with most major issues, there are more questions than answers floating around, but it seems city officials have been impacted enough …

Continue reading »

Tags: ,

1 comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/12/solving-the-water-dilemma-in-the-resaca-city/

Jan 09 2017

City issued boil water alert after weekend water problems

Categories:

News

by

January 9, 2017

(File photo) The City of San Benito Water Treatment Plant No. 2 currently remains inoperable while the older facility that for decades prior serviced the community is fully operational. In the meantime, the City’s Water Treatment Plant No. 1 (shown left), which was once considered antiquated, is servicing the community at full capacity.

Staff Report The City of San Benito has issued a boil water alert to all citizens as a preventive measure to ensure a quality water supply following a failure in the city’s water system, according to a press release from the City. According to city officials, the freezing temperatures over the weekend caused leaks in …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

1 comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/09/city-issued-boil-water-alert-after-weekend-water-problems/

Jan 06 2017

The Guru behind the glasses: After just three years, Gomez has turned SB into the premier athletic department in the Valley

Categories:

Features, News

by

January 6, 2017

dangomez

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] You can see the pride in his eyes as he speaks about the program he took control of nearly three full years ago – of course, that’s assuming you’re able to catch him without his trusty sunglasses. Either way, there is no denying that Greyhound Head Coach and Athletic …

Continue reading »

Tags: , ,

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/06/the-guru-behind-the-glasses-after-just-three-years-gomez-has-turned-sb-into-the-premier-athletic-department-in-the-valley/

Jan 05 2017

That’s the Spirit! 2009 SBHS graduate leads three All-American cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl in Florida

Categories:

Features, News

by

January 5, 2017

15778545_933686276732276_1436912689_o

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Even before she was hired, Monika Longoria had a vision for the cheer team at Idea Brownville College Prep. There was just one problem – Idea Brownville didn’t have a cheer team. “That was definitely one of the things I talked about wanting to do when I first interviewed …

Continue reading »

This post has no tag

Leave comment

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/01/05/thats-the-spirit-2009-sbhs-graduate-leads-three-all-american-cheerleaders-to-perform-at-citrus-bowl-in-florida/

Older posts «