Art Rodriguez chosen as new City Manager of Eagle Pass
Solving the water dilemma in the Resaca City
City issued boil water alert after weekend water problems
The Guru behind the glasses: After just three years, Gomez has turned SB into the premier athletic department in the Valley
That’s the Spirit! 2009 SBHS graduate leads three All-American cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl in Florida
Jan 12 2017
Solving the water dilemma in the Resaca City
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Although the debacle has ended, the stress and worries that were brought to light by the recent malfunction of water plant 1 in San Benito still persist. As with most major issues, there are more questions than answers floating around, but it seems city officials have been impacted enough …
Jan 09 2017
City issued boil water alert after weekend water problems
Staff Report The City of San Benito has issued a boil water alert to all citizens as a preventive measure to ensure a quality water supply following a failure in the city’s water system, according to a press release from the City. According to city officials, the freezing temperatures over the weekend caused leaks in …
Jan 06 2017
The Guru behind the glasses: After just three years, Gomez has turned SB into the premier athletic department in the Valley
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] You can see the pride in his eyes as he speaks about the program he took control of nearly three full years ago – of course, that’s assuming you’re able to catch him without his trusty sunglasses. Either way, there is no denying that Greyhound Head Coach and Athletic …
Jan 05 2017
That’s the Spirit! 2009 SBHS graduate leads three All-American cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl in Florida
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Even before she was hired, Monika Longoria had a vision for the cheer team at Idea Brownville College Prep. There was just one problem – Idea Brownville didn’t have a cheer team. “That was definitely one of the things I talked about wanting to do when I first interviewed …
Jan 04 2017
PLAY BALL: SBYBSL regristration kicks off
By Luis Arreole III Special to the NEWS The San Benito Youth Baseball/Softball League is bringing is eager to kick off their 2017 season. Just two days into the new year, President of the SBYBSL, Omar Gonzales, began holding open registration for the 2017 Spring league. With last year’s season drawing in over 550 kids, …
Dec 28 2016
Vela Vaults to House Democratic Leadership
Special to the News WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appointed third-term Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, to the chamber’s leadership team. Vela’s appointment comes as Leader Pelosi seeks to refocus Congressional Democratic efforts in Washington. In tapping Vela, Pelosi expressed his role in efforts to reshape the House of Representatives Democratic …
Dec 15 2016
Welcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on Tuesday
Staff Report After four years of hard work and dedication, 13 students received recognition for one of the most prestigious academic honors possible. As members of the Superintendants Hi-5 list, these students ranked in the top five percent of their class for every semester since their freshman year. Priscilla Esquivel, Rene Garcia, Christopher Guerrero, Elizabeth …
Dec 09 2016
Four Additional Locally Transmitted Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron County
Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services announced today four additional locally transmitted Zika virus disease cases have been confirmed. All of the cases were identified as a result of the door-to-door surveillance activities conducted by the department last week as a response to the first locally transmitted Zika virus disease case in Brownsville. …
Dec 09 2016
A little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldier
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For Jeremiah Maldonado, the plan wasn’t always to join the military. In fact, up until the last few months of senior year, his family believed their son was destined for college. “When he was younger, he always talked about wanting to join the military, but we didn’t think it …
