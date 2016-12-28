Special to the News WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appointed third-term Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, to the chamber’s leadership team. Vela’s appointment comes as Leader Pelosi seeks to refocus Congressional Democratic efforts in Washington. In tapping Vela, Pelosi expressed his role in efforts to reshape the House of Representatives Democratic …
Vela Vaults to House Democratic Leadership
Special to the News WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appointed third-term Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, to the chamber’s leadership team. Vela’s appointment comes as Leader Pelosi seeks to refocus Congressional …
Welcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on Tuesday
Staff Report After four years of hard work and dedication, 13 students received recognition for one of the most prestigious academic honors possible. As members of the Superintendants Hi-5 list, these students ranked in the …
Four Additional Locally Transmitted Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron County
Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services announced today four additional locally transmitted Zika virus disease cases have been confirmed. All of the cases were identified as a result of the door-to-door surveillance activities …
A little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldier
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For Jeremiah Maldonado, the plan wasn’t always to join the military. In fact, up until the last few months of senior year, his family believed their son was destined …
Concert scheduled for Saturday in the park
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Nine separate musical acts will be coming together on Saturday, December 3 to put together a free concert for the community. The concert will be held at the Heavin …
Dec 28 2016
Vela Vaults to House Democratic Leadership
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/28/vela-vaults-to-house-democratic-leadership/
Dec 15 2016
Welcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on Tuesday
Staff Report After four years of hard work and dedication, 13 students received recognition for one of the most prestigious academic honors possible. As members of the Superintendants Hi-5 list, these students ranked in the top five percent of their class for every semester since their freshman year. Priscilla Esquivel, Rene Garcia, Christopher Guerrero, Elizabeth …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/15/welcome-to-the-hi-5-club-13-students-presented-hi-5-letterman-jackets-on-tuesday/
Dec 09 2016
Four Additional Locally Transmitted Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron County
Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services announced today four additional locally transmitted Zika virus disease cases have been confirmed. All of the cases were identified as a result of the door-to-door surveillance activities conducted by the department last week as a response to the first locally transmitted Zika virus disease case in Brownsville. …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/09/four-additional-locally-transmitted-zika-virus-disease-cases-confirmed-in-cameron-county/
Dec 09 2016
A little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldier
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For Jeremiah Maldonado, the plan wasn’t always to join the military. In fact, up until the last few months of senior year, his family believed their son was destined for college. “When he was younger, he always talked about wanting to join the military, but we didn’t think it …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/09/a-little-home-cooking-mjms-club-bringing-christmas-to-san-benito-soldier/
Dec 02 2016
Concert scheduled for Saturday in the park
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Nine separate musical acts will be coming together on Saturday, December 3 to put together a free concert for the community. The concert will be held at the Heavin Amphitheatre starting at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. The concert, titled the “No Stress Show” is expected …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/02/concert-scheduled-for-saturday-in-the-park/
Dec 01 2016
Swing for the fences… SBHS sophomore looking to raise money with home runs
By Mark Madrio Special to the NEWS Nathaniel Garcia is not your typical 16-year-old high school student. In fact, according to his trainer and former professional baseball player Alejandro Martinez, Garcia is one of the most gifted athletes in the entire Valley. Garcia’s talents are so immense; he has been chosen to represent Texas in …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/12/01/swing-for-the-fences-sbhs-sophomore-looking-to-raise-money-with-home-runs/
Nov 29 2016
Greyhound player chosen for National competition
Special to the News – ISAAC POPE, 16, of SAN BENITO, TEXAS was named an Offense-Defense All-American and invited to participate in the 11th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week festivities taking place at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, located on the beautiful D1 campus of Kennesaw State University in, Atlanta, GA! Pope, a DEFENSIVE BACK, WIDE …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/29/greyhound-player-chosen-for-national-competition/
Nov 22 2016
Galvan nabbed as first tamale contest judge
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Well, believe it or not it’s finally that time of the year again. No, I’m not talking Thanksgiving or Christmas time, but something much bigger… Tamale contest time. That’s right, the eight annual “San Benito News Best Tamale in Town” contest has been scheduled for Friday, December 16 and …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/22/galvan-nabbed-as-first-tamale-contest-judge/
Nov 22 2016
Los Fresnos stays alive with 27-19 victory over Southwest
By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For the second time in three years, the Los Fresnos Falcons are heading to the third round of the UIL state playoffs. Although missing out on their season goal of a third straight district title was a disappointment, it would appear the Falcons have gotten the last laugh as …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/22/los-fresnos-stays-alive-with-27-19-victory-over-southwest/
Nov 22 2016
Why we are, and will stay, a poor area
By Santiago Perez Special to the NEWS It’s been well documented that the Harlingen-Brownsville-San Benito area has been named as one of the poorest areas in the entire country. You can find it on the internet today. And I know exactly why. At every turn, the city leaders are giving away money to businesses so …
Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/11/22/why-we-are-and-will-stay-a-poor-area/
Recent Comments