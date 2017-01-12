View full post

Art Rodriguez chosen as new City Manager of Eagle Pass

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] After serving more than six years as the Assistant City Manager of San Benito, it appears Art Rodriguez is on his way out of the Resaca City. On January …

Solving the water dilemma in the Resaca City

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Although the debacle has ended, the stress and worries that were brought to light by the recent malfunction of water plant 1 in San Benito still persist. As with …

City issued boil water alert after weekend water problems

Staff Report The City of San Benito has issued a boil water alert to all citizens as a preventive measure to ensure a quality water supply following a failure in the city’s water system, according …

The Guru behind the glasses: After just three years, Gomez has turned SB into the premier athletic department in the Valley

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] You can see the pride in his eyes as he speaks about the program he took control of nearly three full years ago – of course, that’s assuming you’re …

That’s the Spirit! 2009 SBHS graduate leads three All-American cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl in Florida

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Even before she was hired, Monika Longoria had a vision for the cheer team at Idea Brownville College Prep. There was just one problem – Idea Brownville didn’t have …

Jan 12 2017

Art Rodriguez chosen as new City Manager of Eagle Pass

News

January 12, 2017

art rodriguez

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] After serving more than six years as the Assistant City Manager of San Benito, it appears Art Rodriguez is on his way out of the Resaca City. On January 3, the City Council of Eagle Pass approved Rodriguez, by a 4-1 vote, to be the new City Manager for …

Jan 12 2017

Solving the water dilemma in the Resaca City

News

January 12, 2017

City of San Benito

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Although the debacle has ended, the stress and worries that were brought to light by the recent malfunction of water plant 1 in San Benito still persist. As with most major issues, there are more questions than answers floating around, but it seems city officials have been impacted enough …

Jan 09 2017

City issued boil water alert after weekend water problems

News

January 9, 2017

(File photo) The City of San Benito Water Treatment Plant No. 2 currently remains inoperable while the older facility that for decades prior serviced the community is fully operational. In the meantime, the City’s Water Treatment Plant No. 1 (shown left), which was once considered antiquated, is servicing the community at full capacity.

Staff Report The City of San Benito has issued a boil water alert to all citizens as a preventive measure to ensure a quality water supply following a failure in the city’s water system, according to a press release from the City. According to city officials, the freezing temperatures over the weekend caused leaks in …

Jan 06 2017

The Guru behind the glasses: After just three years, Gomez has turned SB into the premier athletic department in the Valley

Features, News

January 6, 2017

dangomez

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] You can see the pride in his eyes as he speaks about the program he took control of nearly three full years ago – of course, that’s assuming you’re able to catch him without his trusty sunglasses. Either way, there is no denying that Greyhound Head Coach and Athletic …

Jan 05 2017

That’s the Spirit! 2009 SBHS graduate leads three All-American cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl in Florida

Features, News

January 5, 2017

15778545_933686276732276_1436912689_o

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] Even before she was hired, Monika Longoria had a vision for the cheer team at Idea Brownville College Prep. There was just one problem – Idea Brownville didn’t have a cheer team. “That was definitely one of the things I talked about wanting to do when I first interviewed …

Jan 04 2017

PLAY BALL: SBYBSL regristration kicks off

Features, News

January 4, 2017

15824168_1297696993622579_739777737_o

By Luis Arreole III Special to the NEWS The San Benito Youth Baseball/Softball League is bringing is eager to kick off their 2017 season. Just two days into the new year, President of the SBYBSL, Omar Gonzales, began holding open registration for the 2017 Spring league. With last year’s season drawing in over 550 kids, …

Dec 28 2016

Vela Vaults to House Democratic Leadership

Features, News

December 28, 2016

Rep Filemon Vela headshot-7-27-14

Special to the News WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appointed third-term Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, to the chamber’s leadership team. Vela’s appointment comes as Leader Pelosi seeks to refocus Congressional Democratic efforts in Washington. In tapping Vela, Pelosi expressed his role in efforts to reshape the House of Representatives Democratic …

Dec 15 2016

Welcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on Tuesday

Features, News

December 15, 2016

welcome

Staff Report After four years of hard work and dedication, 13 students received recognition for one of the most prestigious academic honors possible. As members of the Superintendants Hi-5 list, these students ranked in the top five percent of their class for every semester since their freshman year. Priscilla Esquivel, Rene Garcia, Christopher Guerrero, Elizabeth …

Dec 09 2016

Four Additional Locally Transmitted Zika Cases Confirmed in Cameron County

Features, News

December 9, 2016

Zika virus diagnosis. Stamp, stethoscope, syringe, blood test and pills on the clipboard with medical report. 3d illustration

Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services announced today four additional locally transmitted Zika virus disease cases have been confirmed. All of the cases were identified as a result of the door-to-door surveillance activities conducted by the department last week as a response to the first locally transmitted Zika virus disease case in Brownsville. …

Dec 09 2016

A little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldier

Features, News

December 9, 2016

11

By Pete Banda Managing Editor [email protected] For Jeremiah Maldonado, the plan wasn’t always to join the military. In fact, up until the last few months of senior year, his family believed their son was destined for college. “When he was younger, he always talked about wanting to join the military, but we didn’t think it …

