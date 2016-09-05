More than a Club: Friends Aiming to Pay Funeral Costs of Nino

By: Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

The local community was devastated by the weekend death of 26-year-old San Benito native Jose Guadalupe Nino III, who was killed in a car crash just outside Rio Hondo on Sunday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of Chevy Blazer lost control while traveling South on FM 1420 and both the driver and two passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The female driver and another male passenger were transported to the hospital, but Nino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Nino was well known within the community, a certain group of friends, more like brothers if you ask them, have taken it upon themselves to help raise funds for funeral costs for the family of Nino. Members from the “TL” truck and car club have spent almost the entire day Monday and parts of Sunday posted outside Autozone down North Sam Houston, collecting as much money as possible by the time of the funeral this Thursday.

So far, the group has raised nearly $3,000 that will go towards any costs the Nino family might need.

“If we can collect enough money to pay for everything, that’s what we want to do,” said Humberto Olivarez of the TL truck and car club. “He was our brother and we would do the same for any other member of our club. We are family.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of today’s edition of the San Benito News , or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here