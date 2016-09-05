Rio Hondo man leads police on wild chase

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

An 18-year-old Rio Hondo man is facing charges of evading arrest after fleeing from police and leading them on a chase through Rio Hondo. Paul Anthony Cruz was given a $70,000 bond by Jude Guadalupe Ayala on Saturday night.

According to Rio Hondo police, officers were responding to a call about a disturbance near a cemetery when they encountered Cruz. The 18-year-old reportedly sped off as soon as seeing officers. Police chased the man, who tried to lose officers by driving through a sugar cane field.

“He was trying to get away, I think he lost control on a caliche road and ended tried to drive through a sugar cane filed, but ended up getting stuck,

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of today’s edition of the San Benito News , or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here