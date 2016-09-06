Tragedy in San Benito: 17-year-old fatally shot

Staff Report

Just a week after being devastated by the shooting death of a 17-year-old, the local community is experiencing another similar tragedy. According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s office, Francisco Cortina, a 17-year-old SBHS senior, was fatally shot at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. Ramon Saldivar, 18, is in custody and being charged with manslaughter after he told police the two were playing with a .40 caliber pistol when the gun accidentally shot Cortina in the chest.

Cortina and Saldivar are believed to be close friends and Saldivar reportedly called police immediately after the shooting.

The San Benito school district released a statement after the shooting, saying that school officials are providing assistance to San Benito High School in an effort to help them cope with the loss.

“We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our student. Our hearts go out to the entire school-community at this time,” said Superintendant Dr. Adrian Vega in the statement. “We urge parents to talk to their children and acknowledge their feelings of grief and sadness. We will provide counseling to students and staff members.”

San Benito High School Principal Henry Sanchez said members of his administrative team, together with counseling teams from the campus and throughout the district, are providing support and comfort.

The shooting occurred at a residence down the 200 block of Ranchito Road, off highway 281.

The owner of the gun could be determined immediately. After being charged, Saldivar had his bond set at $125,000.

More details will be provided in the next issue of the San Benito News