Junior Quarterback named offensive player of the week

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
[email protected]
With the graduation of All-Valley quarterback J.R. Gaitan, many questioned if San Benito would be able to fill the void at quarterback. Well, if the last two games are any indication, Erick Retta is more than capable of carrying this Greyhound offense. For his performance against San Antonio East Central last Friday, the junior signal caller has earned himself the San Benito News offensive player of the week award.
Against the Hornets, Retta completed 28 of 35 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also added 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries, with zero turnovers. For the season, Retta has accounted for 712 total yards and nine touchdowns.
Retta and the Greyhounds are currently preparing for a McAllen Memorial team that is giving up 217 rushing yards per game through their first two contests.
