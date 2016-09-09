«

Sep 09 2016

Second September raid in Santa Rosa leads to five arrests

News

by Editor

September 9, 2016

By Pete Banda
and Mary Escobedo
[email protected]

 

On September 8th, 2016 at approximately 9 p.m., The Santa Rosa Police Department received an anonymous call from a concerned citizens  stating that  a strong odor of Marijuana  was coming from a  residence  located at 409 San Roman Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Derek Moses Gallegos of Santa Rosa. According to officers, 20160909_051314 20160909_051333contraband could be seen in plain sight. At this time, officers secured the residence, pending a search warrant. At approximately 1 in the morning, a search warrant was obtained. Officers eventually discovered 11.7 grams of Cocaine, nearly 4lbs of Marijuana, a 38 cal revolver and over $2,500 in cash.  the Santa Rosa Police Department was aided  by Combes P.D. in the raid.

Five subjects  were arrested and charged  with possession of Marijuana, which is a state jail felony, and Possession of a controlled substance, which is a second degree felony.

 

 

 

