Second September raid in Santa Rosa leads to five arrests

By Pete Banda

and Mary Escobedo

[email protected]

On September 8th, 2016 at approximately 9 p.m., The Santa Rosa Police Department received an anonymous call from a concerned citizens stating that a strong odor of Marijuana was coming from a residence located at 409 San Roman Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Derek Moses Gallegos of Santa Rosa. According to officers, contraband could be seen in plain sight. At this time, officers secured the residence, pending a search warrant. At approximately 1 in the morning, a search warrant was obtained. Officers eventually discovered 11.7 grams of Cocaine, nearly 4lbs of Marijuana, a 38 cal revolver and over $2,500 in cash. the Santa Rosa Police Department was aided by Combes P.D. in the raid.

Five subjects were arrested and charged with possession of Marijuana, which is a state jail felony, and Possession of a controlled substance, which is a second degree felony.