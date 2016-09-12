‘Hounds breeze by Mustangs, remain undefeated

By Luis Arreloa III
Special to the News
The San Benito Greyhounds hosted the McAllen Memorial Mustangs last Friday with revenge on their minds after falling short last year in a 63-44 thriller. This year, the outcome was different. San Benito’s daunting defense was nothing short-of-spectacular allowing the Mustangs to see the end-zone once. San Benito was once again victorious, with the final score 35-7. With the Hounds non-district schedule out of the way, the greyhounds will be entering district play with an undefeated 3-0 mark.
The game kicked off with the Mustangs receiving the ball, but the San Benito defense forced a quick three-and-out. With the Hounds offense on the field, junior Quarterback Erick Retta was ready to lead the first drive of the game. Several minutes into the quarter, he showed off some speed with a 52-yard touchdown run. A mishandled snap led to a botched extra point, leaving the score at 6-0. San Benito fumbled the ball on their next offensive possession; however, the Greyhound defense came up big again, recovering a fumble of their own. With the ball near midfield, Retta executed a 53-yard touchdown pass to wide-receiver, Isaiah Trevino. A two-point attempt was successful bring the 1st quarter to an end with San Benito on top, 14-0.
At the beginning of the 2nd quarter, the Greyhounds defense was able to come away with another three-and-out, forcing the Mustangs to punt. The offensive unit took the field, coming away with yet another touchdown. QB Erick Retta found wide-receiver Isaiah Trevino, a second time, linking up for a 46-yard touchdown pass. This time, Trevino displayed some athleticism and was able to juke the Mustang’s defender out of his shoes, bring the score to 21-0. Within the closing seconds of the 2nd quarter, the Mustang’s offense was able to put points on the board with a 7-yard touchdown pass. San Benito ended the first half with a 21-7 lead.
At the start of the second half, the Mustang’s came out with some trickery and were able to recover an onside kick. With the Hound defense back on the field, they came up with another big play as linebacker Emilio Garza recovered another fumble. Retta was able to make the most out of the turnover, finding Dante Zuniga in the end-zone with a 22-yard touchdown pass, bringing the score to 28-7. In the closing minutes of the 3rd quarter, Garza was able to come up with yet another fumble recovery, placing the ball on the Mustang 10-yard line. The 3rd quarter came to a close with the Hounds on top, 28-7.
With the 4th quarter in progress, the Mustangs appeared to be gaining momentum, driving the ball down the field. On a crucial 4th down conversion, they were unable to come up with the necessary yardage, giving the ball back to the Greyhounds. Backup QB Aaron Medrano was able to see some action, putting additional points on the board for San Benito. He connected with Isaiah Trevino on a 41-yard pass to seal the deal. San Benito ended the game with another dominant victory, bringing the final score to 35-7.
Eric Retta ended the game 9 for 14 with a total of 4 TD’s and 1 interception, his second of the year. Back-up QB, Aaron Medrano ended the night 4 for 5, contributing 1 TD. Leading the defense was tackling machines Richard “Landshark” Moreno and Garza, who combined for 29 tackles. In total, the Greyhound defense gave up a measly 185 total yards.
After the game, San Benito Head-Coach Dan Gomez was standing mid-field. His eyes were glued to his team, proud of everything they had managed to accomplish so far. When asked about the challenge of continuing his success in San Benito despite losing so many starters, he stated, “Every year we lose valuable kids. Kids are very important to us here, and whether they get one minute of playing time or forty-eight minutes of playing time, it’s about our kids graduating.” When asked about Erick Retta and everything he’s accomplished as starting QB, Coach Gomez said, “He’s done well. All our kids do very well. They work extremely hard every day; they do the things we ask them to do. Most importantly they enjoy playing football for San Benito.”
San Benito’s district run is now underway, starting off with what appears to be a great game-in-the-making. The Greyhounds play their first district game against the Los Fresnos Falcons, in Los Fresnos @ 7:30 pm on September 23.
