Junior receiver runs wild against memorial, earns Player of the Week honors

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

Last year, San Benito had one of their best quarterback/receiver duos in recent memory. Now that both of those players are gone, San Benito seems to have found the perfect replacements. While quarterback Erick Retta has been lighting up every team on the schedule so far, his favorite receiver is making some serious noise as well. For his performance against the McAllen Memorial Mustangs, receiver Isaiah Trevino has been named the offensive player of the Week for Week 3.

In the final non-district game of the season last Friday, Isaiah Trevino was unstoppable, racking up 153 yards and three touchdowns off just five catches. The speedster added 64 yards on three punt returns for good measure.

For the season, Trevino has piled up 13 catches for 266 yards and five touchdowns.