«

Sep 16 2016

Print this Post

21-year-old charged with felony sexual assault of a child

Categories:

News

by Editor

September 16, 2016

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
[email protected]

A San Benito man is currently behind bars after being issued bonds totaling $700,000 for three counts of Aggravated policepressreleaseSexual Assault of a Child and Two Charges of Indecency with a Child. Jorge Alberto Herrera Martinez, 21, turned himself in to police last week after being informed that five warrants had been issued for his arrest.

 

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of today’s edition of the San Benito News , or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here

 

Tags: , ,

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/09/16/21-year-old-charged-with-felony-sexual-assault-of-a-child/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 