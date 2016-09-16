21-year-old charged with felony sexual assault of a child

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

A San Benito man is currently behind bars after being issued bonds totaling $700,000 for three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Two Charges of Indecency with a Child. Jorge Alberto Herrera Martinez, 21, turned himself in to police last week after being informed that five warrants had been issued for his arrest.

