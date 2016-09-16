Former NMCAC Director earns top spot at Guadalupe Cultural Art Center in San Antonio

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

The former director of the Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center, Cristina Balli, was just named the Executive Director of the prestigious Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in San Antonio. Balli, who also served as the Tourism/ Fund Development Coordinator, was instrumental in the building of the NMCAC museum in San Benito and has over 10 years of experience with Latino Arts Programming and Administration.

While Balli calls her newest stop a “dream job,” she has not forgotten where she came from and still credits her time at NMCAC as the foundation for her current success.

“I really owe the majority of my success to the work I did with the museums in San Benito,” said Balli. “The Narciso center has always been a small, but powerful organization and I will always remember the work I did there. It was like the perfect incubator for me.”

A Brownsville native, Balli earned her degree in Social Work from Our Lady of the Lake University. She served as a radio producer for several years before being named the director of the NMCAC in San Benito in 2005.

