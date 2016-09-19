«

Sep 19 2016

History in the Making: Seven cadets graduate with GED’s from Boot Camp

by Editor

September 19, 2016

By Xavier De La Fuente
Special to the NEWS

On Tuesday, September 13, 2016, the Amador R. Rodriguez Juvenile Boot Camp and Educational Center held its very first graduation ceremony for seven of its’ cadets. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, SBCISD administrators, and Cameron County dignitaries.14355966_676489935849808_416127344_n
After the opening prayer, Napthali Gonzalez, educator at the camp, spoke of reaching, restoring, and resourcing. The three Rs the graduates have lived by during their time in camp. The graduates have and will continue to reach their fullest potential by moving forward and to not look back at their past. He told them, “…..by having overcome your obstacles, you have restored your dignity and honor.” And in referring to resources, Mr. Gonzalez reached out to administrators, teachers, families, and community members to assist the graduates in pursuing and maintaining their goals.14341454_676490062516462_1371217919_n

The emotionally charged ceremony continued with a welcome from Rolando Guerra, Principal of the Rodriguez Juvenile Boot Camp and Educational Center for San Benito CISD. Mr. Guerra proudly congratulated the graduates and thanked his staff for all they do for the cadets.

 

