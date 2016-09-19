History in the Making: Seven cadets graduate with GED’s from Boot Camp

By Xavier De La Fuente

Special to the NEWS

On Tuesday, September 13, 2016, the Amador R. Rodriguez Juvenile Boot Camp and Educational Center held its very first graduation ceremony for seven of its’ cadets. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, SBCISD administrators, and Cameron County dignitaries.

After the opening prayer, Napthali Gonzalez, educator at the camp, spoke of reaching, restoring, and resourcing. The three Rs the graduates have lived by during their time in camp. The graduates have and will continue to reach their fullest potential by moving forward and to not look back at their past. He told them, “…..by having overcome your obstacles, you have restored your dignity and honor.” And in referring to resources, Mr. Gonzalez reached out to administrators, teachers, families, and community members to assist the graduates in pursuing and maintaining their goals.

The emotionally charged ceremony continued with a welcome from Rolando Guerra, Principal of the Rodriguez Juvenile Boot Camp and Educational Center for San Benito CISD. Mr. Guerra proudly congratulated the graduates and thanked his staff for all they do for the cadets.

