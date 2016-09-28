Santa Rosa man arrested after stabbing wife 17 times

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

A domestic disturbance call at approximately 8:30 this morning led to officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department arresting a man for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. After reportedly finding Francisco Hinojosa in a shirt covered with blood, officers responded to calls for help from the wife, who was located in the bedroom with at least 17 stab wounds to her neck and right arm area.

According to police reports, the victim told officers an argument started after telling her husband she wanted a divorce. Mr. Hinojosa was said to have become aggressive and eventually begin to stab her with a kitchen knife. The wife was transported to the hospital, where she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Hinojosa is facing a second degree felony charge, which could land him in jail for up to 20 years.

(Hinojosa)