Hounds keep streak alive, win 10th straight regular season game

By LUIS ARREOLA

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

In what is becoming somewhat of a weekly ritual, the San Benito Greyhounds took down another top contender in the region to remain undefeated on the season. The Greyhounds hosted th e Weslaco East Wildcats at Bobby Morrow Stadium Friday, in what was an action-packed game from beginning to end. For 48 consecutive minutes, San Benito established dominance and refused to relinquish an early lead. In the end, the ’Hounds managed to walk away victorious with a score of 25-19. Their overall record improves to 5-0; their district record stands at 2-0.

San Benito received the ball the beginning of the game. Greyhound offense was able to get the ball moving, advancing into Wildcat territory. First points of the game came off a 21-yard Field Goal by #84, Guillermo Estrada. Wildcats had some problems on the offensive side, resulting in a quick 3 and out. #11, Isaiah Trevino, was out back to receive the punt. He managed to gain the necessary yardage to move into enemy territory. Several plays later, QB Erik Retta hooked up with Trevino on a 14-yard TD pass. Two-point conversion was successful bring the 1st quarter to an end, 11-0.

With the 2nd quarter underway, Wildcat offense was unable to move the ball, resulting in a punt. Greyhounds offense slowly started gaining momentum, driving down the field. First turnover for the hounds resulted in an interception thrown by Retta. Wildcats managed to run the ball to the Hounds 26-yard line, eventually moving into the red-zone. A 5-yard TD toss by #5, Joshua Pedraza, gave Weslaco East their first points of the night, making it 7-11. Greyhounds offense retook the field, hoping to find the end-zone once again. Retta was unfortunate and gave up a fumble to Weslaco’s defense. Greyhound defense swarmed the ball on every down, resulting in another Wildcat punt. In the closing minutes of the 2nd quarter, Retta found #3, Jesse Pena, in the end-zone on a 16-yard TD pass. Greyhounds headed to the locker room with the lead at halftime, 18-7.

Weslaco East received the ball at the beginning of the 3rd quarter. They began to drive the ball, managing to move into Greyhound territory. On a crucial 4th & 6, Greyhound defense outhustled the Wildcat’s offensive unit to force a turnover. Hounds took over on downs with the ball on Wildcat’s 31-yard line. Retta was unable to find an open receiver, resulting in his second interception of the game. The 3rd quarter came to an end with San Benito still in the lead, 18-7.

Within the first minute of the 4th quarter, the Wildcats were able to capitalize on the interception. A 56-yard TD run by #5, Joshua Pedraza, brought the score to 13-18; two-point conversion was unsuccessful. San Benito received the ball on their own 29-yard line. Retta managed to answer back and threw for another TD pass, this time to running back, #30 Marcelino Morales. Greyhounds took a comfortable lead as the 4th quarter was ticking down, leading 25-13. Greyhounds kicked off and stopped Weslaco at their own 23. Weslaco’s #6 Freddy Gonzales, found the end-zone on a 47-yard rushing TD, making the score 19-25. Weslaco East attempted an onside kick. Greyhound’s running back, #4 Tyrone Harper, recovered the ball in what seemed to seal the deal. The offensive unit came out one last time to run out the remaining time on the clock. In a hard fought game, San Benito ended the night victorious, with a final score of 25-19.

“We have another good squad in the 32-6A district, in Brownsville Rivera,” said Head Coach Dan Gomez. “It’s a bad taste in my mouth when it comes to those guys. We don’t like to look back, but sometimes that drives us to become better.” San Benito will host a home conference game against Brownsville Rivera on Friday, October 7 @ 7:30pm.