«

Oct 04 2016

Print this Post

When Disaster Strikes: Family loses everything in house fire, asks for community help

Categories:

Features, News

by Editor

October 4, 2016

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
[email protected]

It started off like aladyny other day for the Sandoval family. Rebecca, a mother of five children, was making hamburgers on the stove after a morning of painting outside. It was a knock on the door from a neighboring child that turned their world upside down.
“The kid was knocking and when I went to the door, he told me that there was smoke and it looked like a fire,” said Sandoval while emotionally redadacalling the events that had transpired. “By the time I ran out, I saw that our house was already in flames and the little shed we had in the back was already covered in fire. I had to run back inside to try and get my kids out as fast as possible.”
Out of Sandoval’s five children, two are considered special needs with one, a 5-year-old, requiring several machines just to live.

“I had to disconnect my 5-year-old from all her machines just to carry her out,” said Sandoval. ‘She uses five different machines so I had to disconnect her before doing anything else.”

 

 

 

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of today’s edition of the San Benito News , or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here

 

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2016/10/04/when-disaster-strikes-family-loses-everything-in-house-fire-asks-for-community-help/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 