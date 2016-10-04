When Disaster Strikes: Family loses everything in house fire, asks for community help

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

It started off like a ny other day for the Sandoval family. Rebecca, a mother of five children, was making hamburgers on the stove after a morning of painting outside. It was a knock on the door from a neighboring child that turned their world upside down.

“The kid was knocking and when I went to the door, he told me that there was smoke and it looked like a fire,” said Sandoval while emotionally re calling the events that had transpired. “By the time I ran out, I saw that our house was already in flames and the little shed we had in the back was already covered in fire. I had to run back inside to try and get my kids out as fast as possible.”

Out of Sandoval’s five children, two are considered special needs with one, a 5-year-old, requiring several machines just to live.

“I had to disconnect my 5-year-old from all her machines just to carry her out,” said Sandoval. ‘She uses five different machines so I had to disconnect her before doing anything else.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of today’s edition of the San Benito News , or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here