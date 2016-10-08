Hounds dominate on homecoming night, two wins away from clinching playoff spot

By Luis Arreola III

Special to the News

In a game where the outcome seemed to be determined as soon as the first quarter kicked off, literally, the Greyhounds once again steamrolled their way into the win column. San Benito hosted the Brownsville Rivera Raiders at Bobby Morrow Stadium on Friday, October 7, in a game that marked the end of Greyhound’s “Spirit Week,” San Benito celebrated its victory over the Raiders on Homecoming night. Despite showing mercy and rolling out several second and third stringers, the ’Hounds extended their record to 6-0, 3-0 district, with a 70-6 shellacking of Rivera.

The offensive found its rhythm early in the game, scoring on the first play, and the rest is history. By the end of the first quarter, the Hounds were in charge 28-0. By halftime, San Benito improved their lead to 49-0. The defensive unit swarmed the ball every opportunity they had, eventually scoring off a fumble recovery. Special Teams managed to convert every extra point opportunity as well. The Hounds were also able to rotate multiple players in the game, giving those up and coming players the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Since the Greyhounds dropped a shocker to the Raiders back in 2014, San Benito has outscored Rivera 122-6 in back-to-back victories.

The Greyhounds have amassed an impressive 11-straight regular season games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the Valley. With only four opponents left in district play, San Benito finds themselves two victories from claiming their third straight playoff spot. Their next opponent will be Harlingen South on October 14, 2016. The game will be held at J. Lewis Boggus Stadium in Harlingen @ 7:30 pm.