Police working to identify body in fatal crash

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

According to San Benito Police Chief Michael Galvan, a major car crash in San Benito has left one dead and has shut down traffic for at least another hour. The crash took place near the FM 509/ Paso Real exit. Galvan did confirm that one person was pronounced dead after being ejected from the vehicle.

“It looks like the driver of a red Toyota Tundra was ejected from the truck after hitting a service truck,” said Galvan. “Witnesses are saying that the driver just started slowly drifting out of his lane until it collided with the larger vehicle.”

Galvan added that no identification has been made yet, but the SBPD would be working on the case and updates will provided as more information is learned.