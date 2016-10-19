Top of her class: 20-year-old Los Fresnos native is youngest certified k-9 handler in the nation

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

While other 20-year-olds are still deciding what their future will look like, Los Fresnos native Samantha Neri has been taking steps towards her future for years and is already the youngest person in the nation to do what she does. Neri is the youngest certified K-9 handler in all of the United States and has been winning competitions since she stared competing back in 2009.

After seven long years of working with these full-bred, prized dogs, the 20-year-old former Los Fresnos High School graduate obtained her official K-9 handler certification in May while also certifying two of her own dogs at the same time. With the certification finally under her belt, Neri competed at the 2016 National Narcotics Detector Dog National competition in Brownsville in June and recently represented San Benito at the South Texas Police K9 Competition in Edinburg, TX.