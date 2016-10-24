Hounds clinch playoff spot with beatdown of Hanna

By Luis Arreola III

Special to the News

There’s something electrifying about this year’s Greyhounds. The fans seem to notice it. The players definitely notice it. With each passing game, San Benito inches closer to their first undefeated regular season in over a decade.

The San Benito Greyhounds hosted the Brownsville Hanna Eagles at Bobby Morrow stadium this past Friday. A win would secure a spot in the playoffs for the Hounds. With so much at stake, they came out to play some ball. The final score of the contest was 49-20, but in a game where San Benito had their backups in before half time, it really wasn’t that close. Their overall record now stands at 8-0; district record stands at 5-0.

Junior quarterback Erick Retta came out and had a field day with the Eagles defensive crew. He threw for over 200 yards with 4 TDs and no turnovers. With stats like that, San Benito has a heck of a chance to advance deep into the playoffs. Retta hooked up with Marcelino Morales on a 48-yard screen pass to kick off the scoring. On their next possession, Jacob Cavazos found the end zone on a 46-yard TD pass by Retta which closed out the 1st quarter. Retta threw an additional pair of TD passes to wide receivers, Rene Garcia and Mitch Guajardo. Aaron Medrano also saw some action on the field, contributing a touchdown through the air and on the ground.

The Greyhound defense managed to hold the Eagles to only 20 points. Defensive studs, Skyler Garcia and Richard Moreno both put on a show. In total, the Greyhound defense racked up five forced turnovers and three sacks.

With the Hounds on the prowl for a district title, one thing is for sure. Those Cardinals need a “L” on their record. The Cardinal’s football team won Friday’s home conference game against Los Fresnos by a score of 56-21. With both records at a perfect 5-0, the anticipation continues to grow; a loss could potentially destroy the hopes of a district title. The 88th Battle of the Arroyo will be hosted at Boggus Ford stadium on November 4, 2016, which will close out the 2016-2017 district season for both teams.

Next week the Hounds travel to Weslaco to face the (4-3) Weslaco Panthers in a conference matchup. The game will take place on October 28 at Bobby Lackey Stadium @ 7:30