Harlingen vs San Benito Featured in 2016 Great American Rivalry Series

– The Great American Rivalry Series is proud to be featuring the annual battle between the Harlingen Cardinals and the San Benito Greyhounds in the Rivalry Series’ twelfth weekend of games for 2016. In their 2015 meeting the Greyhounds defeated the Cardinals 22-21. This year the game is presented by the United States Marine Corps and begins at 7:30 PM on November 4th at the Harlingen High School stadium. The game represents one in a hundred showdowns highlighted in 40 different states in this year’s Series’ schedule.

The Rivalry Series features games from California to Washington and from Florida to Maine. “These are those very special games, contested every year between longtime rivals that create memories for a lifetime” notes Great American Rivalry Series founder Rick Ford, “The winner takes home the winning trophy, but most importantly, the pride of an entire community.”

An in-school Rivalry Fitness Challenge will also take place between the two schools during the week leading up to the game. The school that proves to be the fittest will be awarded a crystal trophy at halftime of the game. The winning team on the field earns year-long bragging rights with the Great American Rivalry Series Champions trophy, presented by the Army. The game’s Most Valuable Player and the top student-athlete from each school are also recognized as part of the Series.

“The Great American Rivalry Series and the Rivalry Series Fitness Challenge offers both academic and physical challenges, which reflect key elements of life as a soldier,” said Kelli Bland, U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s public affairs officer. “In the Army, we build our Soldiers physically, morally and academically; we build them to be qualified for life, not just the Army. We appreciate the opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of these students.”



You can find more information at www.GreatAmericanRivalry.com or through the Series’ Twitter handle @AmericanRivalry, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts. Previews and past results will be posted throughout the season with details of the team’s performance after the game where fans can relive the excitement through photo galleries and game recaps.

Fans can add to the intensity of the rivalry via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using #GreatAmericanRivalry. The Rivalry can also be found on YouTube (AmericanRivalry). Fan photos posted with this hashtag may be featured on the Great American Rivalry Series website’s new Fan Photo Gallery, and promoted via other social media outlets.

In 2004, iHigh, Inc. (now known as BrainBox Intelligent Marketing) created the Great American Rivalry Series to celebrate this uniquely American sport and the cultural phenomenon of “Friday Nights in America.” In 13 years, the Series has featured more than 600 classic games in 42 states, recognizing 1,153 student athletes with scholarships while it continues to shine the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation.