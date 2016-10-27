In need of a Miracle: Family of 10 loses everything in fire, asking for community help

By PETE BANDA

Managing Editor

[email protected]

Another tragedy struck a San Benito family last week when their house caught on fire. Over half of the house was eventually engulfed in the flames, causing the family of 10 to lose the house they have had for over four years. Adilene Manzano, her husband, three kids, Mother, Step-father and three siblings, lost everything in the fire and are now hoping for a miracle.

“I was at work when they called me and said the house had burnt down,” said Manzano, who is a team leader at Jack in the Box. “My little girl told me that she saw the couch on fire and ran to tell everyone in the house to get out… we still don’t know what caused the fire.”

Manzano said her step dad attempted to put the fire out with a water hose, but by that time the flame was to powerful.

………. Anybody wishing to make a contribution can visit the GBY center at 999 S. Sam Houston or call them at 241-1667. The family includes: a 5-year-old boy, a seven and eight year old girl, high school boys age 13, 17 and 19. There are also four adults in Manzano, her husband, mother and stepfather.

“I just thank god nobody got hurt,” Manzano said. ‘I know it could have been a lot worse so I’m very thankful.”