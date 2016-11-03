A BATTLE for the Ages: San Benito seeking third straight BOA victory, district title

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

There’s no doubt the San Benito football program has undergone some major changes over the last three years. In 2013, the Greyhounds finished the season with a 3-7 record and were shellacked by the Harlingen Cardinals 54-0. Two years later, under the guidance of third year head coach Dan Gomez, the ’Hounds are riding a 14-game regular season winning streak and are on the verge of simultaneously nabbing their third straight district title AND Battle of the Arroyo championship.

Gomez has coached the Greyhounds to an astounding 25-8 record, including a 17-3 mark in district play, since he arrived in San Benito. Perhaps even more impressive, the Greyhounds are one win away from their first perfect season in a dozen years.

“We definitely understand the importance of this game and what it means, not just to us, but to the entire community,” said senior linebacker Richard Moreno. “To be able to keep the Battle of the Arroyo trophy in San Benito and win district at the same time is something we take very serious.”

The Cardinals have been nothing short of dominant this season, outscoring their last six opponents by more than three touchdowns per game. Led by senior quarterback Jesse Castro, Harlingen has a potent an offense as any team in the Valley.

It just might not be enough.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of today’s edition of the San Benito News , or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here