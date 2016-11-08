New inflatable helmet makes debut after generous donation from fan

By Alfredo Moreno

Special to the News

After weeks of desperation in trying to find a replacement helmet and trying to come up with the funds to afford a new one, it appears the prayers of the San Benito Quarterback club have been answered. The brand new San Benito Greyhound Inflatable Helmet made its debut last Friday and was welcomed by a multitude of cheering fans. The only question was, where did the helmet come from?

Amid rumors that the quarterback club would have to dip into their scholarship fund to purchase a new helmet, a loyal Greyhound fan decided to take matters into his own hands. Chuy Aguilera came, the proud owner of Chuy’s Custom Sports, located on 160 E Stenger St. in San Benito, along with his wife Rosanna Aguilera, donated roughly $8,000 to the Quarterback Club so that the club did not have to use any of its scholarship money to order a new helmet.

