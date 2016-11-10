Changing of the Guard: Donald Trump wins presidential race, Adrian Gonzalez named Constable of Pct. 3

By Pete Banda

After months of anxious waiting, Election Day has come and passed with several major changes. Nationally, Republicans took control of the Presidency, House and Senate. Locally, Adrian Gonzalez overtook incumbent Roel Cavazos for the spot of Constable Pct.3 while U.S. Representative Filemon Vela and Cameron County Sherriff Omar Lucio won their re-election bids.

The surprise of the election was undoubtedly Donald Trump winning the Presidential race despite losing the popular vote. In Cameron County, 59,319 people cast their vote for Hillary Clinton compared to 29,432 votes for Trump.

In the race for Pct. 3 Constable, which covers all of San Benito, Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Lozano, La Paloma, El Ranchito, Treasure Hills and the surrounding area, 7,142 people cast their vote for Democratic candidate Adrian Gonzalez, who took the race by beating Role Cavazos’ vote total of 6,296.

