Search Warrant Leads to Hydro Bust in Harlingen

Special to the News



Early this morning investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit conducted a search and seizure warrant at a Harlingen Area Motel. Suspect Matthew Zuniga, age 30 of San Benito, was found in possession of 3lbs of hydroponic marijuana and drug paraphernalia consistent with a person that is

processing bulk amounts of narcotics down for street level distribution. Investigators estimate the wholesale value of hydroponic marijuana is $3,500.00 a pound. Evidence was found that the bulk amount of hydroponic marijuana was purchased in Colorado and shipped to Texas for distribu

tion. Investigators believe Zuniga is a member of a distribution network operating in the Northern Cameron County Area. Recent investigator intelligence shows there is a greater demand for higher grade of Marijuana and various actors have been engaging in south bound shipments of high grade marijuana. Hydroponically grown marijuana is more potent than the average field cultivated marijuana; it has a higher THC level, and thus is sold on the streets for a higher amount than the average “Mexican Grow.” It estimated the Hydroponic Marijuana is selling for $400.00 an ounce.

Zunigia has been taken into custody to await charges including distributing marijuana within a drug free zone. The investigation continues.

