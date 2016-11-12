Retta explodes for six touchdowns as ‘Hounds route Bobcats

By Luis Arreola III

Special to the News

After suffering their first loss of the season just seven days earlier, many fans didn’t know what to expect out of the Greyhounds in their first round playoff bout. At the end of the Friday night’s ball game, it was clear that San Benito was focused on the journey ahead.

With the regular season out of the way, San Benito opened up their 6A-D2 conference playoff game at Bobby Morrow Stadium. San Benito had all the answers for the Edinburg Bobcats, dominating the game 47-10. The defense didn’t budge, and the offense focused on the solid fundamentals of the game. “Our players were eager to get back on the field. We had a good week of practice, and our coaches did a great job of getting them focused, putting in the game plan, and making sure that it was executed,” said Head Coach Dan Gomez.

Edinburg Bobcats received the ball to begin the game, but were unable to rack up any point until late in the 3rd quarter. Throughout the entire game, the Greyhound’s defense showed major improvement, allowing a total of 10 points and providing the offense with multiple opportunities. When the Greyhounds are hot, boy, are they on fire!

At the end of the 1st half, the Greyhound’s offense managed to score 40 unanswered points. Retta hooked up with multiple receivers and was able to throw five touchdowns to four different targets. Rene Garcia and Isaiah Trevino, both managed to score a pair of TD’s, while backup QB Aaron Medrano found the end-zone on a 22-yard scramble. Retta’s longest pass of the game was a 64-yard screen pass to running back, Tyrone Harper. Harper provided the offensive spark that the team needed in order to keep the ball rolling.

“Our kids were ready to go since Saturday,” said Gomez. “They were ready to move on. That’s one thing we preach to the kids every day. We always look forward, and never look back; we learn from our mistakes and keep on getting better.”

The spotlight was shining bright on junior quarterback Erick Retta, who had an amazing performance, ending the night with 18 out of 23 completions for 376 yards. He also contributed an extra 42-yards and a score on the ground.

With tonight’s win against the Bobcats, San Benito will travel to West Texas next Friday and compete against the Laredo United South Panthers. San Benito should have a slight advantage going into the game as the Greyhounds have outscored the Panther’s offense by over 100 points. On the defensive side of the ball, the Greyhounds have allowed only 173 points against other opponents, while Laredo has allowed 228. The Panthers are coming off a 54-33 win against the Palmview Lobos. The game will be played at 4001 Los Presidentes Ave, Laredo, TX, 78046 @ 7:30pm.