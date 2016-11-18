A Thanksgiving for all: NJROTC program donates over 1,100 items to local food pantry

Managing Ediitor

Once again, the NJROTC program from San Benito has gone above and beyond to give back to the community. The group of over 200 cadets recently donated a bevy of foods to the San Benito Food Pantry to try and help them stock up before the holiday seasons. All in all, over 1,100 non perishable items were delivered to Food Pantry president Forrest Walker and her staff. The cadets also gathered close to $60 in cash to donate.

“This is really great for us and I just can’t say enough about the assistance we get from the San Benito school district on a yearly basis,” said Walker. “ We are so blessed to get this kind of support and it will mean so much to our clients.” The food Pantry serves over 500 people on a weekly basis and has a great Thanksgiving Day feast planned for the near future. The donated food was brought in by cadets and their families who helped donate the items.

According to Walker, the donation will help the pantry get through Thanksgiving, but more donations are desperatley needed.