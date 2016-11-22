Galvan nabbed as first tamale contest judge

By Pete Banda

Well, believe it or not it’s finally that time of the year again. No, I’m not talking Thanksgiving or Christmas time, but something much bigger… Tamale contest time. That’s right, the eight annual “San Benito News Best Tamale in Town” contest has been scheduled for Friday, December 16 and the first of three judges has been official named.

San Benito Police Chief Michael Galvan has agreed to take on the task of being a tamale judge for the first time. Galvan has been the Chief of Police in San Benito for the last three months and was the Assistant Chief of Police since 2000. He is well established within the community and is looked upon a having some of the best judgment in the entire city.

