Los Fresnos stays alive with 27-19 victory over Southwest

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
For the second time in three years, the Los Fresnos Falcons are heading to the third round of the UIL state playoffs. Although missing out on their season goal of a third straight district title was a disappointment, it would appear the Falcons have gotten the last laugh as they are one of the final two teams from district 32-6A still left in the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Falcons, their reward for their second round victory is a date with one of the top teams in the entire nation.
The 11-1 Lake Travis Cavaliers are next up on the schedule and they come into the contest ranked number five in the state of Texas and number 21 in the nation, according to MaxPreps.com. The school out of Austin saw five players earn football scholarships last year and this year boast a 3-star recruit at quarterback who has already committed to SMU. They also have a 6’5 Offensive Tackle who just committed to Nebraska and is ranked as one of the top 100 players in Texas, according to 247Sports.
Along with Brewer, running back Maleek Barkley, who is a hard commit to Arkansas University, make the Cavaliers offense one of the best in 6A football. Lake Travis has put up a whopping 621 points in just 12 games this season. Brewer has put together a masterful senior season, throwing for 2,803 yards and 38 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s added 479 yards and six touchdowns rushing. If the Falcons can somehow manage to slow down Brewer, they’ll no doubt get a taste of Barkley. The versatile Barkley has accounted for over 1,500 yards of total offense and 19 touchdowns.
One thing is for sure, Mark Mata and the Falcons offense will have to put on their best offensive performance if they wish to avoid a blowout. The thing about Mata, though, is he just might have it in him to make this interesting.
Mata’s 164 yards rushing per game rank him ninth in Region IV and the Falcons have been no slouch on offense, putting up at least 26 points nine times this season. In what could turn out to be a shootout, look for Mata to carry the Falcons season on his back, as he has all year.
Prediction: Lake Travis – 47 Los Fresnos – 30
