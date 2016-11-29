Greyhound player chosen for National competition

Special to the News

– ISAAC POPE, 16, of SAN BENITO, TEXAS was named an Offense-Defense All-American and invited to participate in the 11th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week festivities taking place at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, located on the beautiful D1 campus of Kennesaw State University in, Atlanta, GA!

Pope, a DEFENSIVE BACK, WIDE RECEIVER, & KICK RETURNER for SAN BENITO HIGH SCHOOL was selected for this honor from an outstanding group of thousands of athletes across the country. Despite limited minutes and a late season hand injury, this versatile athlete played extremely well during the San Benito Greyhound season, easily validating the Bowl Selection Committee’s choice in tabbing Pope for the All-American tilt. Pope’s athleticism is evident as a rising star on the national stage, and given the opportunity he will prove to be an invaluable asset to San Benito Football, as well as the collegiate level and beyond.

Pope is an 11th grade 3-sport Varsity athlete. In additional to football, Isaac plays basketball and runs track. He is the reigning AAU South Texas Regional 16 yr. old 400 meter dash Champion and a 4-time Junior Olympic qualifier. He is also a member of the San Benito High School FFA chapter and holds a 3.1 GPA in all completed academic coursework.

The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl is the culmination of a week-long worth of events. The 11th Annual All-American game is just one of many things that this week encompasses. Also included is an All-Star football game showcasing 88 of the top high school seniors in the country, and has featured current NFL pros such as Cam Newton, Joe Haden, and Dez Bryant, among others, before they were collegiate and later professional stars.

This year as an added bonus, the Offense-Defense Bowl will be sharing the great city of Atlanta with two of the best NCAA Football programs in the country as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will also be in town! The Peach Bowl is the staging ground of the College Football Playoff Semifinal – the winner of which will go on to play in the National Championship Game!

Offense-Defense Sports has been running full-contact football instructional camps for the past 47 years and currently operates in approximately 80 camp locations nationwide all year long.