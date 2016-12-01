Swing for the fences… SBHS sophomore looking to raise money with home runs

By Mark Madrio

Special to the NEWS

Nathaniel Garcia is not your typical 16-year-old high school student. In fact, according to his trainer and former professional baseball player Alejandro Martinez, Garcia is one of the most gifted athletes in the entire V alley. Garcia’s talents are so immense; he has been chosen to represent Texas in the annual International Power Showcase in Miami, Florida. One of the most prestigious events of its kind, the Power Showcase is a baseball event where the world’s top teenagers from 22 countries showcase their overall abilities as baseball players in front of fans, agents, and baseball analysts.

Martinez, who spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland A’s in the Major Leagues, has been Garcia’s trainer since 2008 and considers the SBHS sophomore to be a prodigy.

“Nathan has talent and projection,” said Martinez. “This kid is one of the best in the Rio Grande his Varsity football practice, he adds 14 hours every weekend from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M. for baseball. “Nathan is hardworking and dedicated. He is the first one to come in the morning and the last one to leave at night,” added Martinez.

The International Power Showcase has a community outreach initiative called “Home Runs That Help,” where a business can sponsor an athlete to raise money for a charity or individual in their community.

This is where 5-year-old Ayssa Mercado comes in.

