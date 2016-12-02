Concert scheduled for Saturday in the park

By Pete Banda

Nine separate musical acts will be coming together on Saturday, December 3 to put together a free concert for the community. The concert will be held at the Heavin Amphitheatre starting at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. The concert, titled the “No Stress Show” is expected to draw in the neighborhood of 100 people and should last up to 3 hours.

Most of the acts will be performing Hip-hop music as the concert was put together by local musician and current IDEA Academy employee Matt Montalvo.

“There are just so many great local artists and I always thought it would be cool to get as many of them as possible and put on one big show for the city,” said Montalvo. “I think we have some super talented people performing and for the most part, there all from San Benito. It feels good to put something positive together in the city I love.”

Along with Montalvo, rapper Billy Young, whose song Resaca City Gold was featured on local radio stations for months, will be headlining the event. Kid Corinthia, David M., Scribe Rothchild, A-Dre, Troy Aaron, Scotti Kufo, and Hizzoh will all be performing at the event.

“Hopefully we get a good turnout,” added Montalvo. ‘We’re really trying to showcase the talent that we have here in San Benito. We just want to get our music out for people to hear.

Montalvo has been putting out music since 2009 and has compiled several mixtapes and an album so far. Young is an established veteran in the local musical community, having put out multiple mixtapes and singles. Both artists have won multiple talent competitions, including the Texas Solo Artist of the Year (Montalvo) and winning a trip to New York City for a competition (Young.)