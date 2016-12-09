A little Home Cooking: MJMS club bringing Christmas to San Benito soldier

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

For Jeremiah Maldonado, the plan wasn’t always to join the military. In fact, up until the last few months of senior year, his family believed their son was destined for college.

“When he was younger, he always talked about wanting to join the military, but we didn’t think it would actually happen,” said Patsy Garcia Maldonado’s mother, an employee at Miller Jordan Middle School. “It was a really surprising switch for me when he told me he decided he was joining the army.”

Now, the 18-year-old is in the middle of a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. Although Maldonado will be spending Christmas away from his family in San Benito, the Christian fellowship group from MJMS is making sure he knows his hometown is thinking of him.

The group was able to collect five large boxes of donated items to send to Maldonado and his fellow soldiers, who call themselves the Peace Makers.

