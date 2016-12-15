Welcome to the HI-5 Club! 13 students presented Hi-5 Letterman jackets on Tuesday

Staff Report

After four years of hard work and dedication, 13 students received recognition for one of the most prestigious academic honors possible. As members of the Superintendants Hi-5 list, these students ranked in the top five percent of their class for every semester since their freshman year.

Priscilla Esquivel, Rene Garcia, Christopher Guerrero, Elizabeth Hernandez -Medina, Natali Hernandez, Daniela Isabel Lopez, Bryan Manzanares, Erika Evelyn Mendez, Ilene jade Montemayor, Angela Rose Nunez, Evelyn Prado Serrato, Jose Luis Rivera, Yvonne Salinas and Juan Carlos Hernandez Sosa all received their Hi-5 letterman at a special ceremony inside the San Benito High School on Tuesday.