Rodney James Perez, November 29

Rodney James Perez, infant son of Ruben and Regina Lea Perez passed away to be with our Lord and Savior on November 29, 2016.

He was dearly loved by his mom and dad.

He is preceded in death by paternal great-grandfather Medardo Perez and great-grandmother Marta P. Montalvo and maternal great-grandparents Francisco and Margarita Padilla.

Rodney leaves behind, to cherish his memory, parents Ruben and Regina Perez of Arlington; Grandparents Ruben A. and Estela Perez; and Grandmother Rebeca Padilla all of San Benito, Texas; great-grandmother Julia R. Perez also of San Benito, TX; Aunt Stacey M. Perez and Uncle Matthew M. Perez; Aunt Rhoda Reyes and husband Jose Armando, cousins Kailha and Kayleen Reyes and numerous other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday December 10, 2016 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Irving, Texas with Father Richard Bezzegato officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the March of Dimes.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Email



Print

