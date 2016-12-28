Vela Vaults to House Democratic Leadership

Special to the News

WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appointed third-term Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, to the chamber’s leadership team.

Vela’s appointment comes as Leader Pelosi seeks to refocus Congressional Democratic efforts in Washington. In tapping Vela, Pelosi expressed his role in efforts to reshape the House of Representatives Democratic hierarchy in the next Congressional cycle noting that:

“Congressman Vela has been a relentless advocate for immigrant rights and a strong voice for the millions of Americans who live along the U.S.-Mexico border. His sound policy perspective has played a vital role in the past and is needed more than ever at the leadership table. For that reason, I have asked Congressman Vela to be part of our House Democratic Leadership team as we begin the 115th Congress.”

The incoming Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, Congressman Joseph Crowley added, “I’m so proud to welcome my good friend and colleague, Congressman Vela, to our leadership team. Over the years I’ve come to know Congressman Vela as a leader who has both policy chops and political know-how — a combination we need at this critical time. Congressman Vela brings a unique voice to the table, and I look forward to working hand-in-hand as we strive to enact an agenda that opens up opportunity for every American.”

Vela gave the following statement in regard to his new position:

“As a new voice in the leadership team, I am honored by my responsibility and role in moving the Democratic Party forward in these challenging times. In the 20th Century the Democratic Party led this nation out of the Great Depression, stood against totalitarianism, brought about unprecedented prosperity, and fought a war on poverty that helped millions achieve the American Dream for themselves and their children. The Democratic Party of the 21st Century must provide a legacy of leadership that will ensure that future Americans live in a world of peace, in an America that is financially stable and that treats all people with dignity and respect.”