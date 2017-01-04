PLAY BALL: SBYBSL regristration kicks off

By Luis Arreole III

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Youth Baseball/Softball League is bringing is eager to kick off their 2017 season. Just two days into the new year, President of the SBYBSL, Omar Gonzales, began holding open registration for the 2017 Spring league. With last year’s season drawing in over 550 kids, the league has a solid amount of participation. However, this year Gonzales hopes to shatter those numbers.

“This year we’re looking to reach 700 kids – that’s our goal,” said Gonzales. We’re looking to have six to eight different teams in each division.”

With the expected growth of the league, SBYBSL and its entire organization are also planning on renovating Stookey Park’s baseball fields as well and other facilities.

“What we’re really looking at is the good fertilization on the fields. They’re looking really sharp at the moment. Other projects we have going on, we’re painting multiple buildings including the concession stands. Our dugouts will get repainted and we’ll be having some upgrades to the restrooms as well,” stated Gonzales. “Our support group is great, and that’s why we can do the things we want to do. They’re amazing.”

Early registration for the league will be held from January 2 through February 2, with a fee of $35. After February 2, and through February 17, the registration fee will increase to $40. Registrations will be held at Stookey Park on weekdays from 5:30 to 8:30pm. On Saturdays, registration will be held at Wal-Mart Supercenter in San Benito from 10:30 to 3:30pm. Cash or money order are the two available methods of payment.