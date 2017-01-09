City issued boil water alert after weekend water problems

Staff Report

The City of San Benito has issued a boil water alert to all citizens as a preventive measure to ensure a quality water supply following a failure in the city’s water system, according to a press release from the City. According to city officials, the freezing temperatures over the weekend caused leaks in the San Benito water plant, which affected water pressure.

As a result, the City activated its inter-local agreement with the City of Harlingen to serve as a back-up water source. A secondary problem where a valve near the Harlingen connection is located failed, and caused a loss of water pressure to the point that the system could potentially cause health concerns.\

“Both Harlingen and San Benito water crews worked on this issue well into the night,” stated San Benito Mayor Celeste Sanchez. “Unfortunately, we did have to stop the High Pressure Pumps in order to flush out our system.”

Residents are advised not drink any tap water without boiling it first. Water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before using.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and all food preparation.

Residents will be advised as soon as possible that they may resume use of water without the boil requirement.

“This was prompted by weather-related conditions,” Public Works Director Adan Gonzalez said. Freezing conditions reportedly caused some waterlines to break, resulting in airline and valve issues.”

