Texas Board of Nursing to close TSC ADN program

The Texas Board of Nursing (TBN) will close the Texas Southmost College (TSC) Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program at the conclusion of the spring 2017 semester.

“Nursing programs are required to maintain a state nursing exam pass rate of 80 percent, and TSC has failed to meet the 80 percent standard since reopening as an independent community college in fall 2013,” TSC Interim President Mike Shannon said. “It’s unfortunate for our students and our community that we have reached this point.”

In 2013, the pass rate was 71.30 percent. Over the next two years, the rate fell to 46.36 percent in 2014 and 57.14 percent for 2015. In 2016 after the Board of Trustees were made aware by TSC administration that there was a problem, the college was able to raise the rate to 73.68 percent.

“During the closure, TSC will review, evaluate, and adjust admission criteria, curriculum, and testing in order to reorganize and enhance the ADN program for a future relaunch,” TSC Interim President Shannon said.

There are currently six students enrolled in TSC’s ADN program. They will continue to enroll, take courses to complete the program, and take their state exam.

According to the TBN, TSC may be eligible to offer a new ADN program within one year. The college anticipates offering the new program in fall 2018.

TSC’s Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program continues to operate normally and is not affected by any of the changes to the ADN program.