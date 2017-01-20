Joe D.Gonzalez resigns from City Commission, plans to run for School Board

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
[email protected]
Another seat on the City Commission has just opened up. San Benito City Commissioner Joe D. Gonzalez has officially submitted his letter of resignation to the City of San Benito, effective at the end of today, Friday January 20. According to Gonzalez, the reason for his resignation is his desire to run for a place on the San Benito CISD school board.
A former Superintendant of schools, Gonzalez says that although he enjoyed serving the City, he has always had a genuine appreciation for education.
“My passion has always been with the education system and being part of the schools,” said Gonzalez. “Unfortunately, according to the law, I have to resign from my post as commissioner before I can file for school board.
Gonzalez added that with multiple positions on the school board up for grabs and the fact that his term with the city would be up next year, he chose now as the perfect time to make the transition.
memo rodriguez
January 25, 2017 at 6:30 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
The resignation of MR. J.D. GONZALEZ has created a vacancy in the city commission. According to the CITY CHARTER SEC.3.06 (C) The COMMISSION SHALL CALL FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THAT VACANCY. AND IT SHALL BE HELD NO SOONER THAT 90 DAYS AND NO LATER THAN 120 DAYS.WE WILL SEE WHAT HAPPENS.
memo rodriguez
January 21, 2017 at 9:23 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Change is good. The city needs new blood, commissioners and a Mayor that will listen to the taxpayer and uphold the oath they took. Citizens of San Benito this city elections go out and vote for change .