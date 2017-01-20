Joe D.Gonzalez resigns from City Commission, plans to run for School Board

By Pete Banda

Another seat on the City Commission has just opened up. San Benito City Commissioner Joe D. Gonzalez has officially submitted his letter of resignation to the City of San Benito, effective at the end of today, Friday January 20. According to Gonzalez, the reason for his resignation is his desire to run for a place on the San Benito CISD school board.

A former Superintendant of schools, Gonzalez says that although he enjoyed serving the City, he has always had a genuine appreciation for education.

“My passion has always been with the education system and being part of the schools,” said Gonzalez. “Unfortunately, according to the law, I have to resign from my post as commissioner before I can file for school board.

Gonzalez added that with multiple positions on the school board up for grabs and the fact that his term with the city would be up next year, he chose now as the perfect time to make the transition.