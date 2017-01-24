Site selected for new AEP Texas service center in San Benito

Special to the News

AEP Texas has selected the City of San Benito as the site of its new service center that will serve the east end of the company’s Rio Grande Valley District.

The new service center, which will be located off of US Highway Business 77 near the former municipal airport, will house approximately 110 employees from various departments. It will allow AEP Texas to consolidate offices from five different work locations in the mid and lower Rio Grande Valley. Construction of the state-of-the-art $10-million facility should begin in March of 2017 with completion anticipated during the first quarter of 2018.

Judith Talavera, AEP Texas president and chief operating officer, said construction of the facility is a positive step for the company, its employees and the region.

“We have needed a new service center for a long time in this area, and this is a great step forward to allow us to continue to provide reliable electric service to our customers,” Talavera said. “We look forward to re-locating to San Benito and enhancing our relationship with that City; as well as, continuing our great long-standing relationship with the City of Harlingen, where our existing service center has been located for many years.”

Tom Coad, AEP Texas vice president of Distribution Operations, said the new facility will be a significant upgrade from the existing facility and will bring added value to the company’s operations.

“In addition to having a site that provides multiple entry points to our service center property, the site meets all our construction requirements and offers 15 extra acres compared to our existing property,” Coad said. “This will be extremely valuable for storm restoration purposes while offering the possibility of future expansion as the Valley grows.”