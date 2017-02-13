ROADWAY CLOSURE SCHEDULED ON FM 509 AND RAILROAD IN SAN BENITO

The intersection of FM 509 at the Railroad tracks in San Benito will be closed off on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, all traffic will be detoured to IH 69E Expressway, (Oscar Williams), and Business 77. Advanced detours will be posted. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution. Please observe all posted traffic safety signs, advance warnings, work zone, detour and speed limit signs around the work areas. Alternate routes are recommended to avoid delays. The closure is needed to replank and upgrade the railroad crossing surface

