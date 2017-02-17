With Bi-District title wrapped up, ’Lady Hounds have sights set on Area Championship

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After barley escaping District 32-6A with the fourth and final playoff spot, the San Benito Lady Greyhounds weren’t given much of a chance in their first round playoff bout with 31-6A Champions Edinburg. But, as they say, that’s why they play the game on the court. In what seemed like more of a statement than a game, San Benito crushed the Lady Bobcats by a score of 56-39 to claim their first Bi-District title since Head Coachh Abel Moreno took over three years ago.

“Our district was rough, one of the toughest in the Valley actually,” said Moreno. “Every playoff team from our district won their first round game… We’re ready for any team in our region because of the challenge we faced with our own district.”

San Benito finished 8-6 in District play with an overall mark of 25-12.

The team thrived on their continuity and youth as not a single starter was lost to graduation this season and only one player from the team will be moving on at the conclusion of this season.

“We’ve all known each other since about fifth grade… we have so much chemistry and it make it that much easier on the court,” said junior guard McKayla Garcia. “We trust each other so much and we all just feed off each other… it’s a great environment to play in.”

With the Bi-District win, the Lady ’Hounds have a Friday date set with Regional powerhouse Laredo United on Friday, February 17 in Corpus Christi. “We know there is kind of stigma about Valley teams once we reach this round, but we don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t beat this team in front of us,” said Miranda Vallejo, a junior Point Guard who serves as on of the teams captains. “We’re not ready to stop playing this year so we’ll be ready come Friday.