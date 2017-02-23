$5,000 reward offered for leads in hit-and-run case

At Approximately 6 p.m. on February 06, 2017, on FM 803 near the Iowa Gardens residential area a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a 2008 Hyundia Accent. Riding in the 2008 Hyundai Accent, among others, was 8 year old Steven Pena. The accident caused S teven to sustain life threatening injuries. After being rescued from the scene, he was immediately transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas for treatment. Since being initially hospitalized Steven has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in critical condition. Doctors doubt, if he is able to recover, he will be able to walk again.

Unfortunately, shortly after causing the accident the driver of the pictured 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe fled the scene of the accident on foot and remains at large. The Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol has been conducting an investigation into the accident and believes the driver of the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was a Hispanic man approximately 5’6 in height, and goes by the name of “Tommy Hernandez” and is also known as “Virolo,” see picture below.

If you know th is man, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at (956) 565-7600. The Cameron County District Attorney is offering a $5,000.00 reward for credible information that leads to his arrest. Callers will or may remain anonymous.