Bringing History to Life: MJMS Living museum teaches history in a new way

By Sierra Flores

Special to the NEWS

This past Tuesday evening, February 28, students, parents, and teacher gathered for Miller Jordan Middle School’s 2nd Annual Texas History Living Museum. The museum highlights Texas history from the 1600’s to the 1900’s as history literally comes to life before your eyes. Texan heroes such as Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, and Mary Austin Holly all made appearances at the exhibit – or at least a representation of them did.

The 7th grade Pre-AP students of teachers, Mrs. Valerie Edwards and Ms. Melinda Reyes, have been researching and creating their presentation that would honor past important Texan figures for weeks, in preparation for their living museum.

“The kids were really excited about doing something different,” stated Debra Castillo, Library Coordinator. “And it seemed like the perfect way to get them interested in the subject in a fun way.”

Students embarked on a unique method of learning by preparing a project that would not only help them learn of Texas History, but allow them to practice their presentation and communication skills. Students dressed similarly to their Texan hero and “buttons” were available for guests to press. If a student’s button was pressed, visitors would hear the story, characteristics, and great endeavors of the student’s chosen figure.

“It was really fun, but challenging also because it required a lot of research,” stated passionate 7th grade student, Carolina Alvarado. “It was interesting and helped me understand everything better.”

Overall, the program was a success and looks to become a staple for Miller Jordan during their annual Texas Public School Week celebrations.

“We want the community to know that, here at Miller, we are doing things differently and are building our students to become well-rounded individuals,” added Castillo.