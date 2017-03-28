Boost in local receipts a growing trend in San Benito: Sales tax revenues show signs of life in Resaca City

Special to the News

San Benito may be on track toward generating its largest annual sales tax revenues in the last 23 years, Texas Comptroller figures show.

The city has already recorded more than $1.1 million in receipts between January and March, accounting for a 3 percent year-to-date increase over 2016.

January saw $336,264.67 generated in San Benito, which was just over January 2016’s $332,924.56; and $454,376.80 in February and $324,698.53 in March. In comparison, revenues reported for the 2016 months of February and March were $432,718.69 and $317,352.77.

2016’s total take was already the highest since 1994 with $4,294,843.83 in sales tax revenues being generated. This was up from the $4,212,457.90 in 2015. Before then, the only instance in the last 23 years in which San Benito reported $4 million in sales tax allocations came in 2007, when the city recorded $4,043,699.87 on the year.

The following is a San Benito sales tax breakdown charting the last 10 years.

• 2016 – $4,294,843.83

• 2015 – $4,212,457.90

• 2014 – $3,943,121.93

• 2013 – $3,846,746.39

• 2012 – $3,824,529.39

• 2011 – $3,656,542.50

• 2010 – $3,557,853.46

• 2009 – $3,632,018.59

• 2008 – $3,992,420.84

• 2007 – $4,043,699.87

The numbers show growth that began in 2011, after 2010 marked the lowest revenues during a three-year decline.

A similar trend is being experienced by the Resaca City’s much-larger neighbor, with the city of Harlingen raking in an increase in receipts every year since 2010. Harlingen generated $22.5 million last year but is already on pace to top that, having recorded more than $6 million as of March.

The same can be said for Brownsville, Cameron County’s largest city, where sales tax revenues increased every year since 2011 after a two-year slump that accounted for as much as a $3 million decline. However, Brownsville’s year-to-date numbers ($9.3 million as of March) are almost 5 percent below 2016’s pace, which by the end of that year hit a 20-plus-year high of $36.9 million.