District to begin pre-kindergarten pre-registration

The district will be working cooperatively and in partnership with NINOS, Inc. (Neighbors in Need of Services, Incorporated) Head Start/Early Start Program in providing a high-quality full-day pre-
As a child’s first experience in a structured setting with teachers and groups of children, pre-kindergarten provides early learners a solid foundation for gaining knowledge, following instructions, and sharing.
Pre-registration of pre-kindergarten students for the 2017/2018 academic year will be held at each elementary school according to the following schedule:
Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 7
8:00-11:00 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM
Thursday, April 6
4:30-6:30 PM
Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 5
8:00-11:00 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM
Thursday, May 4
4:30-6:30 PM
Documentation required for pre-registration includes the following:
- student’s birth certificate;
- student’s Social Security card;
- student’s immunization record;
- parent’s picture ID or driver’s license;
- guardianship letter, if child is not living with parent(s);
- government assistance documentation (TANF, SNAP, SSI);
- proof of residence (i.e., utility bill – gas, water, or light);
- notarized letter for residence (if utility bill is under someone else’s name); and
- proof of income (current check stub or current tax return).
For additional information, please contact the elementary campus nearest your home or Monica Muñoz, the school district’s Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator, at (956) 361-6135.
