«

»

Mar 29 2017

Print this Post

District to begin pre-kindergarten pre-registration

Categories:

Features, News

by Editor

March 29, 2017

Special to the News

 

The district will be working cooperatively and in partnership with NINOS, Inc. (Neighbors in Need of Services, Incorporated) Head Start/Early Start Program in providing a high-quality full-day pre-kindergarten education for early learners.

As a child’s first experience in a structured setting with teachers and groups of children, pre-kindergarten provides early learners a solid foundation for gaining knowledge, following instructions, and sharing.

Pre-registration of pre-kindergarten students for the 2017/2018 academic year will be held at each elementary school according to the following schedule:

Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 7

8:00-11:00 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM

Thursday, April 6

4:30-6:30 PM

Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 5

8:00-11:00 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM

Thursday, May 4

4:30-6:30 PM

Documentation required for pre-registration includes the following:

  • student’s birth certificate;
  • student’s Social Security card;
  • student’s immunization record;
  • parent’s picture ID or driver’s license;
  • guardianship letter, if child is not living with parent(s);
  • government assistance documentation (TANF, SNAP, SSI);
  • proof of residence (i.e., utility bill – gas, water, or light);
  • notarized letter for residence (if utility bill is under someone else’s name); and
  • proof of income (current check stub or current tax return).

For additional information, please contact the elementary campus nearest your home or Monica Muñoz, the school district’s Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator, at (956) 361-6135.

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/03/29/district-to-begin-pre-kindergarten-pre-registration/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 