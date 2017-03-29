District to begin pre-kindergarten pre-registration

Special to the News

The district will be working cooperatively and in partnership with NINOS, Inc. (Neighbors in Need of Services, Incorporated) Head Start/Early Start Program in providing a high-quality full-day pre- kindergarten education for early learners.

As a child’s first experience in a structured setting with teachers and groups of children, pre-kindergarten provides early learners a solid foundation for gaining knowledge, following instructions, and sharing.

Pre-registration of pre-kindergarten students for the 2017/2018 academic year will be held at each elementary school according to the following schedule:

Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 7

8:00-11:00 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM

Thursday, April 6

4:30-6:30 PM

Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 5

8:00-11:00 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM

Thursday, May 4

4:30-6:30 PM

Documentation required for pre-registration includes the following:

student’s birth certificate;

student’s Social Security card;

student’s immunization record;

parent’s picture ID or driver’s license;

guardianship letter, if child is not living with parent(s);

government assistance documentation (TANF, SNAP, SSI);

proof of residence (i.e., utility bill – gas, water, or light);

notarized letter for residence (if utility bill is under someone else’s name); and

proof of income (current check stub or current tax return).

For additional information, please contact the elementary campus nearest your home or Monica Muñoz, the school district’s Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator, at (956) 361-6135.