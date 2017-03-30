South Texas Raceway to kick off April 1 in San Benito

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

After what seems like an eternity, South Texas Raceway Mud and Drag racing is finally set to kick off this Saturday, April 1 and continue through the weekend. A few setbacks have pushed the start date back over the course of the last two months, but owner of South Texas Raceway Henry Thomae has announced the first race will be held on April 1.

The event is expected to be a major one as Thomae expects to see cars and trucks come from all over the Valley.

“I’ve been getting calls from some of my buddies within the racing industry who are constantly asking when they can get down here and compete,” Thomae said in a past interview. “This isn’t a small little project; this is a major event that could draw thousands and thousands of people to San Benito.”

The gates are set to open at 10 a.m. for anyone who wishes to participate in the racing and at noon for all spectators. The races are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

“This is something that has been a passion for me for a very long time and I’m just thankful the city allowed me to do this,” said Thomae. “I’m trying to leave a legacy in this town and I couldn’t think of a better way to do it than this.”

In addition to the racing, Thomae has arranged for a DJ to play background music during the races and has already established his first promotion, a “Sunday Funday.”

