Scoreboard repairs highlight SBCISD Re-Imagine 2021 update: Electrical work estimated around $100,000

Special to the NEWS

Plans to repair or replace the Bobby Morrow Stadium scoreboard were among the items presented to the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday, March 21, during a status report on the facilities component of the Re-Imagine 2021 strategic plan.

According to David Garcia of the plan’s facilities committee, the school district is looking at about $120,000 in electrical repairs to the scoreboard.

Hilda Rendon, executive director of finance and operations for the district, went further and suggested that if board members sought to replace the entire scoreboard, it would come at $1 million price tag.

“It was just a soft quote just to put us into what we’re looking at, and that was one of the things we can come in for during the budgeting process so the board can give us direction if we want to proceed with an official RFP (request for proposals) process,” Rendon said of what she referred to as $100,000 in repairs for the “electronic portion” of the scoreboard.

As of the March 21 meeting, Spectrum was the only company to submit a proposal for the job.

Place 3 trustee Joe G. Gonzalez suggested using the proceeds gained from sponsorship money to address any future maintenance issues.

“The scoreboard was paid for by sponsorships, and this is what we talked about months ago … about setting up a fund so we can continue to get sponsors and have that money available specifically for the scoreboard,” Gonzalez said while asking Superintendent Dr. Adrian Vega whether such a fund was established.

Vega, however, said action has not yet been taken but agreed to look into it.

“That would be a good idea,” Gonzalez said, remarking further that he’d prefer using funds gained from scoreboard sponsors rather than dipping into the district’s fund balance. “I think the scoreboard was paid off two years ago, so all this time all those sponsorships we should have just put those funds aside.”

Until then, Garcia said the stadium’s track underwent resurfacing in February, portables were repaired at the Sports Complex, and sidewalks, walkways and railings were upgraded and painted.

Other facilities addressed were the completion of fitness gyms at the La Encantada, Rangerville and Ed Downs Elementary campuses. New fencing was also installed at the Dr. Cash, Landrum, Fred Booth and La Encantada Elementary schools as well as at Miller Jordan Middle School.

Transportation facilities within the district’s UTEX building, the Veterans Memorial Academy and Angela G. Leal Elementary School gymnasiums were retrofitted with energy-efficient lighting.

There was some question with regard to the portable buildings at the Positive Redirection Center, which Garcia said an assessment determined to not be “cost-effective.”

In response to Board Secretary Michael Vargas requesting clarification, Garcia said, “The portable buildings were there to be portable, not permanent. …They’re being occupied but beyond repair is what I’m saying.”

Vega reminded that one of the purposed of the status updates on the five-year strategic plan is to identify such areas of concern.

“We are going to have a conversation about that site (PRC) and whether that’s bringing in new portables or looking at a different site,” Vega said.