Apr 07 2017

Unknown remains found in Rio Hondo canal

News

by Editor

Staff Report

Authorities are still sifting through a presumed crime scene this afternoon after human remains were found in a canal late Thursday evening in Rio Hond. According to Sheriff Omar Lucio, the remains are several months old and the bones have been sent off to be examined by a lab and results will not be available till late next week.

The Sherriff’s Office is treating the situation as a homicide investigation. More information will be provided as it is made available by Lucio’s office.

 

