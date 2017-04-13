The train keeps rolling: Rio Hondo adds another name to long list of college athletes

By Sierra Flores

Special to the NEWS

Andres Vasquez, a senior at Rio Hondo High School, has officially signed his commitment to Austin College in Sherman, Texas to compete alongside the Kangaroo football team. Thursday afternoon, the papers were signed with the presence and support of family, team members, friends, and coaches. The linebacker/running back hybrid was featured on this year’s edition of the News Football preview as the leader of the Bobcat football team. He finished the season with a team leading 115 tackles and three sacks.

“I look forward to making the city of Rio Hondo and my family proud,” stated Vasquez.

Austin College is a private liberal arts college located in Sherman, roughly 60 miles north of Dallas, Texas. Austin College was one of the first football teams originated in the south in 1896 and will be moving to the Southern Athletic Association in 2017.

“I’ll be the first in my family to go to college and I want to be the first to graduate,” stated Vasquez. “I’m going to set goals for my brother and be someone he can look up to.”

Vasquez anticipates focusing his studies on Exercise Science with aspirations of becoming a physical therapist and opening his own business.